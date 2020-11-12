Singapore said authorities detained nine men and 12 women for being members of an unregistered chapter of the Korean church Shincheonji. Church leader Lee Man-hee (pictured), issued a public apology in South Korea in March. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Singaporean authorities have arrested 21 men and women for being members of Shincheonji, the secretive South Korean religious organization that was blamed for a spike in COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said authorities detained nine men and 12 women for being members of an unregistered chapter of the Korean church, Channel News Asia reported Thursday.

Shincheonji may have been allowed to operate in Singapore until February, when the ministry outlawed the group and its front entities were dissolved. The decision came after South Korea began to investigate Korea-based branches for disregarding social distancing guidelines and not cooperating with local authorities.

Singapore accused Shincheonji headquarters in Korea of supporting the illegal activities.

"In spite of the actions taken, the local Shincheonji chapter has resumed its activities covertly, under the direction of its South Korean parent chapter," the ministry said.

Shincheonji "has been accused of infiltrating and disrupting established Korean churches by using deception and secrecy to trick people into becoming involved with them," the ministry said.

Members of outlawed organizations in Singapore can face a maximum prison sentence of three years or a $3,700 fine.

On Wednesday, Singapore said an initial probe shows the group detained on Monday had resumed their church activities, the Straits Times reported.

The ministry said it "will not allow members of unlawful societies or persons associated with them to threaten Singapore's public safety, peace and good order."

Local press reports did not mention whether the people arrested had violated Singaporean COVID-19 guidelines and the government did not provide details on members' activities.

In February, South Korea experienced a massive coronavirus outbreak centered on the Daegu branch of Shincheonji. The organization became the center of controversy after it declined to disclose its full list of members and refused to cooperate on mandatory COVID-19 testing.