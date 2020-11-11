Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa died Wednesday at a hospital in Minnesota, government officials said. File Photo by Salvatore di Nolfi/EPA-EFE

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, Bahrain's only serving prime minister since its independence from Britain in 1971, died Wednesday in the United States. He was 84.

Khalifa died at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minn., Bahrain government officials said. At the time of his death, no other prime minister in the world had been serving in a prime ministerial role longer than he.

Advertisement

Khalifa took over as prime minister when Bahrain declared independence and his photo and likeness are regularly seen across the Persian Gulf nation of 1.5 million.

Khalifa is the son of Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who ruled the tiny island nation for nearly 20 years while it was under British control.

"The prime minister played a major role in steering the kingdom's development march throughout its modern history which had a positive impact on the advanced civilizational image Bahrain enjoys now," the Bahrain government said in a statement.

"His efforts, forward-looking visions and statesmanship brought about many achievements to the kingdom, placing it at an advanced position with a worldwide reputation. His assumption of responsibilities contributed to shaping the comprehensive development policies."

The government said Khalifa worked especially hard to improve citizens' living conditions and develop Bahrain economically.

"This awareness, which characterized the visions of [Khalifa] in his leadership of the government work over the past decades, earned Bahrain an advanced status thanks to its pioneering development model to achieve comprehensive growth."

Last month, Bahrain established formal relations with Israel for the first time and was the fourth Middle Eastern nation to do so in a matter of weeks.