Subtropical Storm Theta is seen in the central Atlantic Ocean, upper right, early Tuesday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean, setting a record for most named storms in one season.

The disturbance gained enough strength late Monday to earn the name Theta, officially making the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season the busiest on record. Theta is the 29th named storm, breaking the previous record from 2005.

Unlike most Atlantic storms, however, this one is moving to the east toward Africa.

In its 10 a.m. EST update, the National Hurricane Center said Theta was located about 860 miles southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, just 4 mph below hurricane strength. It was moving east at 15 mph.

"An eastward to east-northeastward motion across the eastern Atlantic is expected during the next few days," the NHC said in its advisory.

The center has not issued any warnings for Theta and it has not indicated there are presently any threats to land.

Theta follows Tropical Storm Eta, which passed over the southern tip of Florida last weekend and is now in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to head north and move toward the Florida Panhandle and the coasts of Alabama and Mississippi this weekend.