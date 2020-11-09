Nov. 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's military says it continues to investigate the circumstances that led to a recent North Korean man's defection across the demilitarized zone.

Seoul's joint chiefs of staff has dispatched a tactical drill inspection team to the area of the border to investigate the incident, including the "operational situation" of the army last week, News 1 reported.

On Wednesday, the South said a North Korean man who identified himself as a civilian defected to the South, after trespassing over a barbed-wire fence. Alarms were not triggered and the defector was not promptly taken into custody, indicating a possible lapse in surveillance, according to local press reports.

Kim Jun-rak, spokesman for the South's joint chiefs of staff, said the overall situation is under investigation, but did not provide details.

"We are looking into the whole [situation]," Kim said.

The defector "jumped" a barbed-wire fence at a General Out Post in the DMZ about 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, according to News 1. About 14 hours later, on Wednesday, the man was roaming an area less than 1 mile from the fence on the South's side, without being apprehended.

There are more than 33,000 defectors in South Korea. North Korea has been cracking down on people leaving without state permission.

South Korean news service Daily NK reported Monday authorities in the North have been ordered to make "secret" arrests of defectors outside North Korea.

Defectors and their brokers are the target of arrests by Pyongyang's Ministry of State Security, a Daily NK source in North Hamgyong Province said. The targets were described in the report as "fugitives" and the "brokers who help them."

Recipients of the order include North Korean state security agents operating in China and Russia, the report says.