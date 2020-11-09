Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Russian soldier was arrested Monday and is accused of opening fire on fellow soldiers at the Baltimore Military Airfield in the Voronezh region, killing three.

The soldier, identified as Anton Makarov, was captured outside of the military base Monday morning in connection with the shooting incident. A criminal case has been opened for murder and theft of a weapon.

"As a result of the attack, three servicemen were killed and one was hospitalized," Russian authorities said. "A criminal case was opened under Articles 105 and 226 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation."

Authorities said the suspect attacked officers who had arrived at the base to check the on-duty shift. They said the suspect took a gun from one of the officers and fled the scene.

Past reports identified widespread hazing at Russian military bases. A private in 2019 shot and killed eight fellow servicemen and wounded two other soldiers at a military unit in Siberia.