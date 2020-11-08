Crowds gather at the seafront of Naplesafter several other regions in Italy entered a partial lockdown on Friday. Naples is under a nationwide curfew. Photo by Cesare Abbate/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- With coronavirus cases worldwide growing by 1 million every two days, infections have surpassed 50 million since the pandemic began at the start of the year and as nations, mainly in Europe, impose lockdowns to control the outbreak.

Infections have totaled 50,515,504 so far Sunday, including 267,967 Sunday, 598,188 Saturday and record 623,312 Friday, according to tracking by Worldometers.info. Cases have been growing exponentially over the past few months, passing 300,000 on Sept. 11, 400,000 on Oct. 15, 500,000 on Oct. 28 and 600,000 on Thursday.

The death toll has not increased as rapidly. It stood at 1,255,637 so far Sunday. Sunday's increase so far was 3,709 after Saturday's increase of 7,445 and record 9,202 Friday. Before October, the peak was 8,530 on April 17.

The surges mainly have been fueled in the United States as well as a resurgence in Europe.

The U.S. passed 100,000 daily cases for the first time last week, including a record Friday of 126,480 by Johns Hopkins tracking and 132,540 by Worldometers.info. COVID Tracking Project listed Saturday's increase as a record 126,480 a day.

The United States for months has had the most cases, nearing 10 million with 9,863,891 and deaths with 237,288, according to Hopkins. Worldometers throughout the epidemics has listed more cases than Johns Hopkins, currently tallying above 10 million cases.

In Europe, nations have been frequently breaking records with deaths the highest since the spring. On Saturday, the continent reported 3,189 deaths and 306,623 cases. Frequently, fatalities and cases are around half of the world total. So far Sunday, it was 1,803 deaths and 165,717 cases for a total of 292,349 deaths and 12,094,024 cases.

Four European nations are in the top 10.

Britain reported 156 deaths Sunday after 413 Saturday, and a record 1,166 on April 21 for a total of 49,044 in fifth place, as well as 20,572 cases after a record 26,684 in late October.

Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 331 Sunday after 425 deaths Saturday and is sixth with 41,063, as well as 32,616 cases one day after a record 39,811.

No. 7 France announced 304 deaths Saturday, one day after 828 compared with a record 1,437 on April 15, plus a record 86,852 cases, shattering the one of 60,486 one day ago.

No. 8 Spain does not report data on the weekend with Friday's totals 347 deaths and a record 22,516 cases.

Russia is in 13th place, including 286 Sunday four days after a record 389. But cases have been surging at a greater rate with 20,498, just 84 from the record set Saturday. The nation is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,744,334.

Other European nations in the top 20 are Belgium in 17th and Germany in 19th. Those nations at one time were in the top 10 plus Netherlands, which now is 25th.

European nations have been imposing restrictions.

Britain entered a lockdown on Thursday, which is set to last until at least Dec. 2.

"The advice I've received suggests that four weeks is enough for these measures to make a real impact," he said at a news conference.

All non-essential venues, which include pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, golf courses, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment places and stores, are closed.

However, schools and universities, as well as construction sites and factories are still open this time, unlike the first lockdown.

This week, Queen Elizabeth was seen in public for the first time wearing a mask in London.

"The Queen marked the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey this week, in a personal tribute ahead of Remembrance Sunday," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

During the actual remembrance, she didn't wear a mask as she appeared on a balcony overlooking the Cenotaph.

Last week, the BBC reported Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

In Italy, a curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nationwide, with bars and restaurants closing at 6 p.m.

Worst-hit regions entered a new lockdown Friday. Residents in "red zone" regions, including Lombardy, are to remain in their homes except for necessities including health or work. Those in "orange zones" are also banned from leaving their towns, but they may leave for work.

France also imposed a lockdown Friday, including stricter measures in Paris. Food delivery, takeout and alcohol sales are banned in Paris between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"The second wave is already upon us, and it is brutal," French health minister Olivier Véran told a news conference Thursday, adding that "the second wave could be worse and longer" than the first and it might not ease until mid-December.

Spain has not imposed a lockdown yet but regional governments have issued restrictions and there is a nationwide curfew.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Salvador Illa said "two or three weeks" are needed to see if the current measures have reduced infections.

Other European nations in lockdown are Austria, Greece, Latvia and Germany.

The outbreak spread to Europe after originating in Wuhan, China. But Mainland China now ranks 34th in the world with 64,634 deaths and hasn't reported a death since April 26 and 28 cases Sunday.

Nations in the continent on Sunday reported 1,206 new deaths and 72,949 cases for a total of 255,062 fatalities and 14,403,648 infections.

The bulk of them are in India and Iran.

India ranks second in the world with 126,121, including an additional 559 after a high of 97,894 in September. And the nation is second in cases with 85,07,754, including 45,674 Sunday.

Iran, which reported a record 459 new deaths, is in 10th place, as well as 9,236 cases, one day after a record 9,450.

In the Far East, South Korea has reported only 12 deaths in one week, including 1 Sunday, for a total of 478, as well as 143 cases.

Japan announced 11 fatalities and a rise of 46 in one week for a total of 1,812, including three Sunday. But the Japanese Health Ministry reported 1,331 cases, which was the third day in a row above 1,000 and the highest since 1,360 on Aug. 15.

South America has six nations in the top 20 for most deaths: Brazil in second with 162,286 deaths through Saturday, Peru in 10th with 34,840, Argentina in 11th with 33,348, Colombia in 12th with 32,595, Chile in 16th with 14,543 and Ecuador in 18th with 12,815.

Argentina passed Colombia last week.

Brazil's cases and deaths have been trending down. The nation reported 251 deaths Saturday compared with a record 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 21,056 cases, compared with a record of 70,869 on July 29, at 5,653,561 in third place.

On Saturday, the continent reported 838 deaths for a total of 301,845 and 44,017 cases for a total of 9,968,190.

Through Saturday, North America has totaled 363,477 deaths and 12,098,190 cases but only 15,000 are not in the United States, Canada and Mexico, including an additional 1,689 Saturday. Cases totaled 137,825 Saturday.

Mexico's death toll in fourth place in the world with 94,551, including 485 late Saturday. But the nation is only 10th in cases with less than 1 million.

Canada's deaths and cases are much lower than the U.S. and Mexico.

The nation reported 54 deaths Saturday for a total of 10,490 in 22nd place. But cases have been rising with 4,246 reported, after a record 4,672 Tuesday. In all, Canada has totaled 261,383 cases in 31st. Between May 26 and Aug. 30 cases were never more than 1,000.

Throughout the nation, Canada has closed businesses and reimposed restrictions on public gatherings but schools are open in the 13 provinces though some offer remote learning.

Travel restrictions among Canada, Mexico and the United States are in place until Nov. 21. They began on March 18.

The outbreak is minimal in Oceania with New Zealand at 25 deaths with none since Sept. 16 and Australia at 907, including none since two on Oct. 28.

On Sunday, New Zealand reported six cases for a total of 1,982, which is 23 in one week, and Australia up six for 27,658, an increase of 63 in seven days.

Melbourne had emerged from a 16-week lockdown on Oct. 28 and has gone more than a week without any reported cases. But the city isn't taking any chances as the Melbourne Cup horse race -- known locally as the "race that stops the nation" -- took place Tuesday without spectators.

"While the medicine's been really tough and really hard to swallow, it's done the job," Terry Slevin, chief executive officer of the Public Health Association of Australia, said in a report by The Washington Post. "It's very important to acknowledge the economic, social and community pain that goes with the loss of freedoms, but along with that comes a successful means of managing this viral pandemic."

In Africa, there have been 44,948 deaths, an increase of about 1,500 deaths, and 1,83,922 cases.

South Africa leads the continent with 19,789 deaths, including 40 more Saturday followed by Egypt at 6,355 with 12 more Saturday. South Africa has the 13th-most cases in the world at 735,906, including 1,731 more Saturday.