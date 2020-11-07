Kabul police officers Saturday remove the wreckage of a damaged car from the scene of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A former Afghan TV presenter was among three killed Saturday in an explosion in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, police said.

Yama Siawash, a former TOLO News anchor, was killed in the explosion in the Makrorayan-e-Char area in Kabul on Saturday morning, according to his family, TOLO News confirmed.

The explosion was from a magnetic improvised explosive device blast that targeted a vehicle carrying the former journalist and two other people, police said.

The vehicle targeted belonged to the government-owned Central Bank, according to police.

All three who died were Central Bank employees, police said.

Ahmadullah Anas, the bank's operation deputy, and Mohammad Amin, a driver of the bank, were also killed in the explosion, said Esmatullah Kohsar, the bank's spokesperson.

Siawash worked at TOLO News from 2010-15, anchoring some of the most popular current affairs shows, challenging politicians and government officials, and had recently started working at the Central Bank as a media advisor.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"I have no faith in the government. They can't control anything," Siawash's close friend and former colleague told The New York Times, amid growing discontent with the government's inability to protect people. "The government is literally like a grasshoppers' group. They jump from one thing to another without any plan. People die on a daily basis and the government doesn't provide them with security."

Earlier in the week a militant attack at Kabul University killed nearly two dozen people, according to authorities. A regional Islamic State-linked group claimed responsibility for the university attack.

Two days before Saturday's attack, Abdul Wasi Ghafari, an Afghan Army colonel and the father of Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan's first female mayors -- herself often threatened -- was killed, The Times reported.

The Taliban claimed credit of the killing, but the insurgent group often uses unclaimed attacks to spread fear and undercut the Afghan government, according to The Times.

The violence in the country comes amid efforts to start peace negotiations with the Taliban in Doha.