Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Women's rights advocates from the United Nations called on Saudi Arabia Thursday to immediately release dissident Loujain al-Hathloul, claiming her health is deteriorating since being detained since 2018.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, which consists of 23 women's rights experts around the globe, said her health is likely failing because of a hunger strike and she should be set free.

"Ms. al-Hathloul is not allowed to have regular contact with her family nor to exercise activities, according to reports received," a statement from the committee said. "We, the committee experts, are gravely concerned about Ms. Al-Hathloul's physical and mental health and well-being particularly in light of her hunger strike.

"We urge the Saudi authorities to protect her rights to life, health, and liberty and security of the person at all times, while fully respecting her freedoms of conscience and expression, including by going on hunger strike," the committee.

Al-Hathloul had been one of the country's more prominent women's rights activists, helping lead campaigns that allowed women to drive in Saudi Arabia for the first time. Saudi authorities arrested her on May 15, 2018, on what it called national security grounds.

She was arrested with seven other women's rights activists. Al-Hathloul was arrested in November 2014 for driving herself from Abu Dhabi to the Saudi border and attempting to cross it. She spent 73 days in juvenile detention for that offense.

She had also signed a petition along with another arrested activist, Eman Al-Nafjan, to King Salman and more than 14,000 others calling for an end to the male guardianship system.

Amnesty International said in May that Saudi Arabia released eight female activists but kept al-Hathloul, Nouf Abdulaziz and Maya'aal-Zahrani in custody.