Nov. 5 (UPI) -- China is reintroducing an entry ban that affects travelers from specific countries, as concerns rise in the country about a next wave of COVID-19 around the world.

Chinese state media reported Thursday the Chinese Embassy in Britain said non-Chinese nationals, including those with long-term residence permits for China, are subject to a temporary travel ban. Foreigners who must visit China on urgent business can still apply for a visa, however. The embassy said Wednesday the temporary measure is necessary "in response to COVID-19."

The Chinese government could be wary of the resurgence of coronavirus cases in Britain. On Wednesday, the country confirmed 25,177 new cases of COVID-19. Total cases now stand at more than 1 million, and small businesses including pubs and restaurants face a debilitating lockdown, according to reports.

The statement from China's mission in London is being followed by similar announcements from Beijing's embassies in the Philippines and Bangladesh. Both countries have also witnessed a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the Chinese foreign ministry said "adjustments" are being made according to circumstance. These measures are reasonable and in line with international practices, Chinese spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

China and the United States have sparred over the origins of the coronavirus, although the first known outbreak began late 2019 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

In his keynote speech to the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Wednesday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said unilateralism and protectionism must not destroy international order and norms, without mentioning the United States by name, South Korean television network Channel A reported.

Xi also claimed China has the "most attractive market in the world" and that the country intends to "further expand its openness."

"Openness has become a trademark of China," Xi said, according to Xinhua.

The CIIE ends Tuesday.