Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Veteran Irish and British journalist Robert Fisk, who's perhaps best known for interviewing terror leader Osama bin Laden multiple times, has died at the age of 74.

He died in Dublin of an unspecified illness, British newspaper The Independent said.

Fisk was a correspondent for The Independent from 1989 until shortly before his death and was based for decades in Lebanon, where he became known as one of the most important British journalists in the Middle East.

In the 1990s, he interviewed bin Laden three times. At the time, bin Laden was a rising terrorist leader.

"Fearless, uncompromising, determined and utterly committed to uncovering the truth and reality at all costs, Robert Fisk was the greatest journalist of his generation," said Independent Managing Director Christian Broughton.

"The fire he lit at The Independent will burn on."

"The world of journalism and informed commentary on the Middle East has lost one of its finest commentators," Irish President Michael Higgins said in a statement.

Fisk was born in Britain and later became an Irish citizen. He initially worked for Britain's The Times, where he covered Northern Ireland, Portugal and Middle East affairs.

Fisk's work was sometimes controversial in that it questioned the Middle East policies of Britain and the United States, especially following the 2002 invasion of Iraq.

Fisk, who earned a Ph.D. at Trinity College in Dublin, won numerous British Press Awards and wrote several books, including Pity the Nation: Lebanon at War and The Great War for Civilization: The Conquest of the Middle East.