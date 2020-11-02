Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A majority of South Korean high school students in the country's capital say the voting age should be lowered, a year after the voting age was moved down to 18 from 19.

The survey conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Council shows 65% of students surveyed want the voting age lowered even further. The poll also measured perceptions of youth impact on voting and political participation, Yonhap reported Monday.

The census, which surveyed a total of 1,012 students in September, showed that 43.6% of those who were in favor of lowering the voting age said the change would "lead to greater interest in politics" among teens. Another 40.8% of those in favor said citizens under 18 are required to serve in the military and pay taxes while holding "no right to vote," the report says.

A total of 34.7% of the students surveyed said they opposed lowering the age. Students opposed offered reasons for supporting the status quo: Some 46.2% of students against lowering the age said youth indifference could undermine the vote, another 33% said the voting right could "interfere with studies" at a critical period when students prepare to enter college.

The majority or 57.2% of respondents said they were most interested in the presidential election, followed by local assembly then National Assembly elections.

Results of the student poll come at a time when South Korea's high school seniors are preparing for the nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test, or CSAT.

The nationwide test day is Dec. 3, and students could be worried new safety measures including transparent protective screens at desks and mandatory masks will add to the stresses of exam day, the Kyunghyang Shinmun reported Monday. The country has confirmed 26,732 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The screen is of particular concern. On an online forum students say the screen will prevent them from properly laying out test sheets as they try to focus on tough test questions, according to the report.