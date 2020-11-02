Trending

Texas Supreme Court denies request to throw out 127,000 drive-thru votes
Biden holds two events in Philadelphia; Harris encourages voting in Georgia
Illinois institutes COVID-19 restrictions in all 11 regions as U.S. reports 81K new cases
Trump travels to five key states as Election Day draws near
Fauci: U.S. on track for 'a whole lot of hurt' from COVID-19 this winter
