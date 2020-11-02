Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The first British citizen to contract COVID-19, picking it up at a school in China, has died in an accident at a university in Wales, his family said.

Connor Reed was exposed to the coronavirus almost a year ago in Wuhan, China, the original epicenter of the outbreak, and was isolated for 20 weeks.

His mother said he never got over the "hardship" of the disease and died in a "tragic accident" at Bangor University in Wales in October.

"He will be so greatly missed by his brothers, family and friends," Hayley Reed wrote on Facebook. "He had such a wonderful smile, enthusiasm and love for life. We are blessed to of had you in our lives if only for a very short time."

The family didn't specify exactly how Reed died or the circumstances of the accident.

A police spokesman said officers requested an ambulance to Reed's room at a university residence hall on Oct. 25.

"Regrettably, despite the best efforts of friends and paramedics, a 26-year-old male student was pronounced dead at the location," the spokesman said. "The death is not being treated as suspicious."

"Our thoughts are with the student's family and friends at this very sad time," a Bangor University representative said.