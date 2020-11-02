Emergency personnel carry a 3-year-old girl from the debris of a building in Izmir, Turkey, on Monday. Officials said she'd been trapped for more than 60 hours after Friday's earthquake. Photo by Istanbul Fire Dept./EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll in Turkey rose to at least 85 Monday, three days after the magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck.

Emergency crews found more bodies in Izmir province on Monday, officials said.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said almost 60 buildings were severely damaged by the quake, which rocked the city of Izmir, Turkey's third-largest.

"We began the process of setting up a container city," Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said. "We will establish a container city with a capacity to host 1,000 people in an area of [498,000 square feet] in Bayrakli district."

Authorities said there have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since Friday, many with at least a magnitude of 4.0. The primary quake registered a magnitude of 7.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca said a 3-year-old girl was rescued Monday from a collapsed apartment building. Rescuers said she'd been trapped since Friday.

A 14-year-old girl was also rescued after she was trapped for more than 58 hours in the building.

On Sunday, rescue crews pulled a 70-year-old man from the debris of a building, alive.

The earthquake, the epicenter of which was in the Aegean Sea, also caused damage on the Greek island of Samos.