Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization director general, announced Sunday that he was self-quarantining after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19," the WHO chief announced in a tweet. "I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home."

Tedros, who has been at the forefront of his organization's messaging on the pandemic, added that it is "critically important" to follow all health guidance on COVID-19 to stop its transmission, prevent further infections and lessen the strain on health systems.

"My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable," he said.

The announcement came days after he announced that health officials are learning of the mid- to long-term effects of the virus that range from fatigue to major organ issues and even neurological and psychological effects.

He said recovery from the virus is slow, lasting sometimes months and is not always linear, and though the exact number of people suffering from long-term effects is not known, both those who were admitted to hospitals with the virus and those who were not have reported experiencing long-term symptoms and complications.

"It is imperative that governments recognize the long-term effects of COVID-19 and also ensure access to health services to all of these patients," he said Friday during a media briefing on the pandemic in Geneva.

As of Sunday night, more than 46 million people worldwide have been infected with the virus, including 1.19 million people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 since it emerged late last year, according to a live tally of the pandemic run by Johns Hopkins University.