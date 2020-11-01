Tropical Storm Eta is seen over Central America early Wednesday. It is forecast to move toward the southeastern United States late this weekend. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Eta weakened to a tropical storm early Wednesday after making landfall in Central America, and forecasters expect it to head toward South Florida in the coming days.

Eta, the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, moved over Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday afternoon and brought heavy rains and strong winds. As it moved across Nicaragua, it weakened.

In its 7 a.m. EST update, the National Hurricane Center said Eta was located 135 miles northeast of Managua, Nicaragua, and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It would become a Category 1 hurricane at sustained winds of 74 mph. It was moving to the west at 7 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move over northern Nicaragua through early this afternoon, and then move across the central portions of Honduras through Thursday morning," the NHC said in its advisory. "The system is forecast to emerge over the Gulf of Honduras or the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday."

The NHC advised people in Cuba, South Florida and the Florida Keys to monitor Eta's progress as it could approach Florida late this weekend.

The storm caused widespread power outages and flooding in some of Nicaragua's poorest regions on Tuesday, according to officials.

When Eta reached Category 4 strength, it achieved a rare feat for this late in the season. Only three Category 4 hurricanes -- Lenny in 1999, Michelle in 2001 and Paloma in 2008 -- and one Category 5 hurricane have developed in the Atlantic during the month of November.

When Eta became a tropical storm on Saturday, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season tied 2005 for generating the most tropical storms in a single season.

The National Hurricane Center had never used the name Eta before this storm, making it the farthest the center ever dipped into the Greek alphabet to name a tropical storm. The only other year to use Greek letters to name Atlantic storms after the season's designated list was exhausted was 2005.