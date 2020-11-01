Hurricane Eta, the 28th named storm of the season, is set to lash Central America with potentially disastrous impacts as a Category 4 hurricane. Photo courtesy NOAA

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Eta, the 28th named storm and the 12th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane over the western Caribbean Monday afternoon.

Forecasters warned that further strengthening of the hurricane is possible and Eta could approach Category 5 hurricane force -- which would make it a very dangerous major hurricane -- before slamming into Central America with potentially disastrous impacts Tuesday.

Advertisement

In its 7 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said that Eta was located about 70 miles east-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the border of Nicaragua and Honduras and 70 miles east-northeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. It was moving west-southwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

AccuWeather meteorologists on Monday raised the rating for Eta a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes as it is projected to make landfall in Central America early Tuesday, posing a host of dangers including a life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic flooding rainfall and destructive winds.

RELATED Philippines orders evacuations as Typhoon Goni takes aim

Earlier in the day, the storm was rated a 3 after initially being rated a 2 on the scale when it developed as a tropical depression over the weekend.

When Eta reached Category 4 strength, it acheived a rare feat for this late in the season. Only three Category 4 hurricanes -- Lenny in 1999, Michelle in 2001, and Paloma in 2008 -- and one Category 5 hurricane -- the Cuba Hurricane of 1932 -- have developed in the Atlantic during November.

Forecasters say Eta could have similar impact to that of Hurricane Mitch from 1998. Mitch struck around the same point of the season, meandered over Central America for days and unloaded torrential rainfall. More than 11,000 people lost their lives due to catastrophic flooding from Mitch.

The storm has already written new pages in the record books before the potentially devastating hit to Nicaragua and Honduras. When Eta became a tropical storm on Saturday evening, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season tied 2005 for generating the most tropical storms in one season.

The National Hurricane Center had never used the name Eta before this storm, making it the farthest the center ever dipped into the Greek alphabet to name a tropical storm. 2005 was the only other year to use Greek letters to name Atlantic storms after the season's designated list was exhausted.