Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Hurricane Eta is inching closer to Central America as a powerful Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday.

Eta is the 28th named storm and 12th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane over the western Caribbean on Monday.

In its 7 a.m. EST update, the National Hurricane Center said Eta was located 30 miles southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. It was moving southwest at 4 mph.

A storm would become a Category 5 storm once it reaches sustained wind speeds of at least 157 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect from the coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras-Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi, the NHC said.

"On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua within the Hurricane Warning area this morning," the center said in its advisory. "The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then move across central portions of Honduras by Thursday morning."

In its update, the NHC said Eta is "extremely dangerous" and is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, "catastrophic" winds flash floods and landslides to parts of northeastern Nicaragua and Honduras.

When Eta reached Category 4 strength, it achieved a rare feat for this late in the season. Only three Category 4 hurricanes -- Lenny in 1999, Michelle in 2001 and Paloma in 2008 -- and one Category 5 hurricane have developed in the Atlantic during the month of November.

Forecasters say Eta could have similar impact to that of Hurricane Mitch from 1998, which struck around the same point of the season. More than 11,000 people died due to catastrophic flooding.

When Eta became a tropical storm on Saturday, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season tied 2005 for generating the most tropical storms in a single season.

The National Hurricane Center had never used the name Eta before this storm, making it the farthest the center ever dipped into the Greek alphabet to name a tropical storm. The only other year to use Greek letters to name Atlantic storms after the season's designated list was exhausted was 2005.