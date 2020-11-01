The National Hurricane Center said Eta was about 230 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 345 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua-Honduras border on Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy NOAA

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Just hours after becoming a tropical depression, Tropical Storm Eta formed in the Caribbean on Saturday night, and forecasters say there is good chance it will continue to strengthen into a hurricane before heading toward Central America early this week with the potential to unleash life-threatening weather conditions.

Eta became the 28th named storm of the season, which tied the historic 2005 season for most named tropical systems to ever form in one season. In addition, this is the first time that the name Eta has ever been used to name a tropical system.

Thus far, 2020 has yielded 11 hurricanes -- four shy of the record of 15 in one season, which is also held by the 2005 season.

In its 1 p.m. EST advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Eta was about 230 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica and about 345 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua-Honduras border. The hurricane had sustained winds of 50 mph and was traveling west at 15 mph.

Eta will continue to move to the west for the next few days. With the expectation that the tropical storm will strengthen into a hurricane, the governments on Honduras and Nicaragua issued hurricane watches for the Caribbean coastal areas of those countries late Saturday evening. By late Sunday morning, some of the hurricane watches were upgraded to warnings and tropical storm warnings were also issued.

"Eta will continue to intensify as it tracks westward and is likely to become a hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) before impacting Central America, including Honduras and Nicaragua," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

As Eta continues westward on Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, conditions including very warm water and low vertical wind shear will be conducive for intensification. Winds and rainfall will begin to increase as the storm makes a beeline toward Central America.

"Given environmental conditions that are conducive to intensification, Eta is anticipated to make landfall as at least a Category 1 storm [maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph] on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," Pydynowski stated.

However, the storm could also quickly intensify into a Category 2 storm [maximum sustained winds of 96-110 mph] before it makes landfall later this week. With that said, there is a second intensity possibility as well.

Although Eta is expected to make landfall in Central America, impacts will extend beyond that landmass.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds were already affecting Jamaica on Sunday morning. While the storm is expected to track far enough to the south the spare the island of any damaging winds, rain will continue through Monday.

Heavier rain will occur in Central America, with a widespread 4-8 inches expected. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches in the higher elevations can lead to widespread flash flooding and mudslides.

Eta will produce wind gusts of 80-100 mph near and to the north of where the landfall occurs, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 115 mph expected in Nicaragua or Honduras. This can lead to widespread damage to trees and power lines closest to the landfall point along the coast, with localized damage extending inland as well.

"It is possible that as Eta moves closer to land, the cyclone may slow or stall off the coastline of Nicaragua and lose wind intensity before landfall," Pydynowski said. "If that is the case, Eta may be a tropical storm as it moves onshore," he continued.

The potential of Eta slowing down or stalling could occur over the western Caribbean or after it makes landfall. Either way, there are a few plausible scenarios if Eta slows down or stalls.

One possibility is that the storm reemerges on the Pacific side of Central America. At this juncture, that seems unlikely.

Another scenario is that Eta moves northward into the northwestern Caribbean Sea. From there, the system could continue farther northward into the Gulf of Mexico. In this case, impacts to the U.S. would not be completely out of the question.

At this time, the most likely outcome is that Eta moves inland over Central America and dissipates. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to keep an eye on Eta in case one of the other scenarios begins to appear more likely.

There is some indication that a broad area of disturbed weather may take shape somewhere from the central and eastern Caribbean to the east of the Bahamas and south of Bermuda during the second week of November based on computer models that meteorologists use to assist in making forecasts. However, some those computer models depict that any disturbance in that area might actually be Eta, should the storm wind up moving northward instead of falling apart over Central America.

