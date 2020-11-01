Tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued for the Cayman Islands, the northwestern Bahamas, areas in South Florida and Cuba. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Eta, now back to tropical storm strength, is spinning over the warm waters of the northwest Caribbean Saturday after leaving behind a trail of catastrophic damage and a rising death toll in Central America.

The reorganizing tropical system is likely to continue strengthening and strike Cuba before it churns toward the Florida Keys and possibly the South Florida mainland as a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes.

In a 4 p.m. EST update Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Eta was moving away from the Cayman Islands and towards the coast of Central Cuba.

The storm, with 60 mph. winds was moving northeast at 16 mph.

People in central Cuba are being urged to prepare for flooding, mudslides and power outages.

Tropical storm warnings and watches were issued for areas in South Florida and Cuba.

"On the forecast track, the center of Eta will be near central Cuba [Saturday night] and Sunday, and near the Florida Keys or South Florida Sunday night and Monday," the NHC said.

A storm surge watch is in effect for the coast of southern Florida from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, including Biscayne Bay, and for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay, the NHC said. The agency also issued a hurricane watch for the same area, meaning hurricane conditions in the area are possible.

The agency issued a tropical storm warning from north of Golden Beach to Jupiter Inlet, Florida, and west of Chokoloskee, Florida to Bonita Beach, including Lake Okeechobee.

"After crossing Cuba later this weekend, Eta is forecast to make a westward turn, likely somewhere in the Florida Straits between Cuba and the Florida Keys or South Florida," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

"Exactly where and when Eta makes this turn will determine the extent and magnitude of impacts in Florida, although locally damaging winds, heavy rain and some flooding are likely in at least South Florida and the Florida Keys," Pydynowski said.

The amount of rain, wind and storm surge in central Cuba from later Saturday to Sunday will depend on the strength and forward speed of Eta, weather experts said.

Rainfall averaging 8-12 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 16 inches are forecast with the greatest amounts over the mountains. Winds of 60-80 mph are forecast over central Cuba with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 100 mph. A storm surge up to several feet is possible.

Because of the potential for Eta to regain hurricane status and the likelihood of torrential rain and the potential for life-threatening flooding, damaging winds and storm surge, forecasters have rated Eta as a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes in Cuba and Florida. Unlike the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, which only factors in winds to rate hurricanes, the RealImpact Scale takes a broad range of impacts and economic factors into account.

The system will emerge along the north coast of Cuba, most likely during the midday and afternoon hours on Sunday, and gusty winds are expected to raise seas in the waters between the Bahamas, Cuba and Florida. Overwash and downpours could lead to flooding, including in the city of Havana and perhaps as far away as Nassau in the Bahamas.

Officials have been asking Floridians to take precautions ahead of the storm. Crews spent Thursday cleaning storm drains in Miami Beach in anticipation of Eta. Meanwhile, The City of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., distributed free sandbags to residents on Friday.

One southwest Florida resident told AccuWeather national reporter Emmy Victor that people seem to be more caught up in following election and coronavirus news than preparing for Eta, but long lines were seen at grocery stores as people stocked up on necessities.

The strength and track of Eta as it nears Florida may be dependent on how far west versus east the storm travels over Cuba and the amount of wind shear present.

Wind shear is the increase in wind speed with increasing altitude. When wind shear is strong, it can inhibit tropical development or cause an established tropical system to weaken. However, in smaller amounts, wind shear can help vent a tropical system and cause it to strengthen.

Winds won't be the only factor to determine the storm's strength. Interaction with Cuba and hilly terrain will cause Eta to weaken as the storm moves northward over the large island.

But even if wind shear prevents the storm from reaching hurricane force and land interaction greatly weakens the storm, forecasters expect it to be a big rainmaker and pose a number of other threats.

Regardless of the exact strength, enough heavy rain and strong winds are expected to extend outward from the storm's center to cause problems in South Florida. People should be prepared for low-lying area flooding due to heavy rainfall and storm surge as well as power outages from strong winds, according to forecasters.

At this time, a general 8-12 inches of rain is forecast over the Florida Keys and part of South Florida with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40-60 mph are forecast with an AccuWeather Local StormMax gust of 80 mph. Rainfall and winds could be greater or lesser in South Florida, depending on Eta's exact track and strength.

"Should Eta strengthen beyond a Category 1 hurricane prior to reaching Cuba and/or move more slowly than projected, rain and wind could be greater than anticipated, not only in Cuba, but also later in Florida," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Mike Doll said.

Most models showing Eta tracking over the Florida Keys, but AccuWeather forecasters say landfall somewhere on the southern part of the Florida Peninsula is not out of the question.

Should Eta track more toward the western part of Cuba, then the southwestern part of the Keys would be more directly affected by the storm's winds and storm surge, and South Florida might be spared the worst effects. A track over western Cuba would also give Eta less time to strengthen prior to reaching the Keys.

If Eta tracks farther to the east in Cuba, perhaps over the Gulf of Ana Maria, the storm may have more time to strengthen prior to reaching Cuba and conceivably more time to strengthen as it is projected to track west-northwest in the waters between Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida. In this scenario, there will be a much greater chance of Miami experiencing strong tropical storm or perhaps hurricane conditions as well as significant storm surge flooding.

With either scenario or a track in between, interests in the Florida Keys should be prepared for the impacts of a strong tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane from Sunday afternoon to Monday.

The Florida Keys and peninsula have largely dodged impacts amid a record-setting Atlantic hurricane season, which has spawned 28 named systems. No landfalls have occurred in the state yet this season, but forecasters say the region is not out of the woods yet. Eta may pose a significant threat to lives and property and, at the very least, an interruption to daily activities and travel late this weekend and early next week.

The circulation from Eta, even as a tropical storm, is likely to create a storm surge over the Florida Keys. Storm surge could inundate some roads and escape routes should Eta affect the region as a hurricane.

The exact path that Eta will take through Cuba and around Florida is uncertain, but the possibilities are even less certain for where the storm will head later next week and beyond. Forecasters say the most likely scenario is for Eta to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico after it impacts Florida.

"One scenario for later next week is for Eta to be scooped up and pulled northward into the upper Gulf Coast of the U.S., but its exact track during the middle and latter part of next week is highly uncertain," Pydynowski said.

Eta has already made history and matched the strength of the strongest storm of the tumultuous 2020 hurricane season -- Hurricane Laura -- when its winds peaked at 150 mph earlier this week. Eta joined the ranks of eight other tropical systems in the Atlantic this season and underwent rapid strengthening, which is defined by a tropical system that experiences an increase its maximum sustained winds by 35 mph within 24 hours. Its winds increased from 70 mph when it was at tropical-storm force late Sunday evening to 150 mph -- just shy of Category 5 strength -- late Monday evening -- in just 24 hours.

Hurricane season doesn't officially end until Nov. 30.