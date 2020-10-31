Filipino villagers rest inside a school in Naga city, Camarines Sur, Philippines, on Saturday, as Typhoon Goni prepares to make landfall in southern Luzon island. Photo by Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Philippine government issued evacuation orders for parts of Luzon Island on Saturday as Typhoon Goni took aim at the country.

The Category 5 storm -- known in the Philippines as Rolly -- had 133 mph winds as of 10 p.m. The eye was located about 115 miles east of Virac, Catanduanes, and was moving west-southwest at 15 mph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes or Camarines Sur early Sunday.

Goni is expected to be clear of Luzon by Monday morning.

Authorities issued storm surge warnings in the northern coastal areas of Quezon, and the coastal areas of Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Aurora, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro and the Bicol region.

Forecasters also expect heavy rains could cause landslides throughout the region.