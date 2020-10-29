Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Rising Chinese nationalist sentiment following the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the Korean War is angering South Koreans after Chinese celebrities took to social media to remember the "War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea."

Chinese nationals, including K-pop group f(x)'s member Victoria, Chinese K-pop star Lay Zhang Yixing, a former member of boy band EXO, and three Chinese members of Chinese-Korean pop group Cosmic Girl, have posted messages regarding the Korean War and Chinese involvement, South Korean news service Newsis reported Thursday.

On social media platform Weibo last week, the stars commemorated Chinese troops who fought in the conflict to support North Korea.

"Chinese troops stopped the war of invasion of South Korea and the United States," some of the celebrities said. The messages have prompted condemnations from South Koreans, according to the report.

China has always observed the anniversary of the conflict that ended with an armistice in 1953, but under then-President Hu Jintao the 60th anniversary in 2010 was celebrated with fewer jabs aimed at neighboring countries. Earlier this month, Chinese state media attacked South Korean boy band BTS after leader RM had said they would remember the shared sacrifices of U.S. and South Korean troops.

On Saturday a South Korean petition on Seoul's presidential Blue House website demanded Chinese artists who "distort the history of the Korean War" be banned from working in South Korea. Korea has rapidly emerged as Asia's entertainment powerhouse, and many aspiring performers from China debut in Korea to ascend to global stardom.

Last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said China had fought against "imperialist invaders" during the Korean War, a statement that has been described as a distortion in Seoul.

"It's an undeniable historical fact. We have conveyed our position clearly to the Chinese side, and we're taking necessary steps," South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Monday, according to Yonhap. "The U.N. Security Council resolution also states that the war broke out with the North's invasion of the South."