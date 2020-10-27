Thai royalists hold banners during a royalist rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo by Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Thailand's most ardent defenders of the monarchy accused the top U.S. diplomat to Bangkok of interfering with domestic politics as protests continue against the royal family and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The pro-royalist group of counter-protesters who have been holding rallies in the city staged a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday, a day after thousands of anti-government activists marched on the German Embassy to demand an investigation of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The royalists alleged U.S. Ambassador Michael George DeSombre interfered in Hong Kong and that he was turning his attention to Thailand, news service The Thaiger reported.

"Mr. DeSombre! Your job in Hong Kong was good, but it doesn't work for Thailand," a sign at the conservative rally read.

More than 20 counter-protesters took part in the rally outside the U.S. Embassy on Tuesday, including Hurethai Muangboonsri, a former singer, as about 20 police officers stood nearby, according to Nation Thailand.

"Don't make Thais fight among each other or our nation will collapse. Remember that! Stop the conflict and stop the interference. This is Thailand, not Hong Kong," the group said in a statement.

A separate sign at the rally called for an end to what the group claims are misinformation campaigns.

"Please stop hybrid war in Thailand," the message read. "Please return peace to the world." Hybrid war refers to a strategy of combining conventional and cyber warfare, including foreign electoral intervention.

Thailand's enemies "use social media to destroy the monarchy, to weaken the institution. ... These are people who have ill intentions toward Thailand. They want Thailand to be weak," the conservatives had said in September.

Royalists are pushing back against the student-led protests that have grown since the summer. The anti-government activists are seeking the reform of the Thai monarchy and the resignation of the prime minister. Criticizing the royal family can lead to a 15-year prison term in the country, according to Al Jazeera.