Security officials inspect damage at an Islamic seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday after a bombing attack that killed several adult students. Photo by Bilawal Arbab/EPA-EFE

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A bomb attack at a mosque and school in Pakistan Tuesday killed several people and injured more than 100, authorities said.

Police said a bag of explosives was left inside the Speen Jamaat mosque in Peshawar, which doubles as a religious school.

Authorities said the attacker used more than 10 pounds of explosives for the bomb, which targeted seminary students, most of whom were adults.

At least seven people were killed by the blast, police said. Television footage showed significant damage to the mosque's main prayer hall.

A hospital official said all of the dead and most of the injured were between 20 and 40 years old, but a few children were also hurt.

Another official said most of the injuries were minor, but several victims were in critical condition.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the bomb attack.