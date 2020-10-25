Trending Stories

Senate GOP advances Supreme Court nominee for vote Monday
Pope names 13 new cardinals, including D.C. Archbishop Gregory
Obama speaks at drive-in rally for Biden in Miami
Tropical Storm Zeta to strike Yucatan Peninsula before taking aim at U.S. Gulf Coast
France withdraws ambassador to Turkey amid rising tension with Erdogan
Moments from the Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet
