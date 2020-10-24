Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Alpha Conde won a third term as Guinea's president Saturday amid persistent violence and protests connected with the election.

Kabinet Cisse, head of Guinea's election commission, said Conde won 59% of the vote, beating his main challenger, Cellou Dalein Diallo, for a third time. Diallo received 33% of the vote. The country's new Constitution allowed Conde to run for a third six-year term.

Diallo and his party said they plan to contest the election results by filing fraud charges in court, but Guinea Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana disputed the allegation.

"The vote is by far the most transparent election ever organized in Guinea," Kassory Fofana said.

Ida Sawyer, deputy Africa director for Human Rights Watch, said eight people, including three children, have died in post-election violence by the hands of security forces.

"The authorities should immediately restore Internet [and] phone access so people can communicate, get information [and] report on unfolding events," Sawyer said on Twitter.

Human Rights Watch "calls on Guinea security forces to exercise restraint in responding to protests. Continued repression risks inflaming an already tense situation [and] could have disastrous repercussions. Those responsible for excessive force during protests this week should be held to account," Sawyer said.