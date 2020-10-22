North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) attends a ceremony in front of the monument to the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army in Hoechang County, South Pyongan Province in North Korea. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un said North Korea will "never forget" the sacrifices of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army during a visit to a cemetery for Chinese troops who died during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Kim visited the tomb of Mao Anying, the eldest son of China's Mao Zedong, to place a floral basket. China observed the 70th anniversary of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea on Monday.

During the memorial, Kim said the sons and daughters of China took part in a "sacred war" for the liberation of the North Korean fatherland, KCNA and Rodong Sinmun reported Thursday.

"The Chinese People's Volunteer Army's participation on the Korean front historically contributed to the great victory of the Fatherland Liberation War," Kim reportedly said. "The significance of this great victory forged in blood, made possible by the sharing of life and death and the linking of destinies of the people and troops of our two countries, remains unchanged to this day.

"Our party, government and people will never forget their glorious ethos and their noble spirit of sacrifice."

Kim's visit to the cemetery in Hoechang County, South Pyongan Province, included an entourage of North Korean officials, Chinese residents of North Korea and Li Jinjun, the Chinese ambassador to North Korea.

Kim has visited the tomb for Chinese soldiers three times since assuming power. His previous visits took place in 2013 and 2018.

Yang Moo-jin, a South Korean analyst at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said Beijing and Pyongyang are drawing closer because of the United States.

"China needs allies when confronting the United States, and North Korea needs to secure China and other allies for future U.S. negotiations," Yang said, South Korean news service Newsis reported Thursday.

North Korea depends on China for economic assistance and trade, but China has also been the source of trans-boundary pollution.

The Rodong said Thursday the public should guard against fine yellow dust. The dust could be tainted with the coronavirus, state media claimed.

Yellow dust is a seasonal problem across Asia and originates from northern China and Mongolia. Yellow dust includes fine dust and ultrafine dust particles that can penetrate the lungs and cause respiratory problems.