Convicted Danish killer Peter Madsen is seen in Albertslund, Denmark, on Tuesday after purportedly escaping from a prison where he'd been serving a life sentence for the death of Swedish journalist Kim Wall in 2017. Photo by Nils Meilvang/EPA-EFE

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Danish inventor convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a Swedish journalist three years ago was recaptured Tuesday after a brief escape from prison.

Broadcaster DR reported that the escapee was Peter Madsen, a Danish entrepreneur and engineer convicted in the 2017 slaying of journalist Kim Wall.

Photos near Albertslund, a suburban area west of Copenhagen, showed him sitting on the ground at gunpoint with his hands behind his back.

The escape began with a hostage situation at the prison in Herstedvester.

Madsen was arrested in August 2017 after his small submarine, the UC3 Nautilus, sank and Wall was declared missing. She had last been seen aboard the submarine, presumably to interview Madsen.

Wall's remains were ultimately found in Copenhagen Harbor and Madsen told police she'd been killed, accidentally, aboard his sub.

An autopsy found that Wall, a journalist who had written for The New York Times, The Guardian and Time, was stabbed more than 14 times and her limbs were severed with a chainsaw.

Madsen was convicted of murder in early 2018 and given a life sentence.

In addition to developing small submarines, Madsen had also been active in space ventures. He became known in Denmark as an entrepreneur with venture capital backing who frequently blogged about efforts to build space vehicles.