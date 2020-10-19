Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Chinese state media is spotlighting the sacrifices of Chinese soldiers during the 1950-53 Korean War in new movies, and an animation, amid ongoing tensions with the United States.

China observed the 70th anniversary of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea on Monday, marking the day 70 years ago when the Chinese People's Volunteer Army entered present-day North Korea to fight U.S. and South Korean troops.

Advertisement

State media reported Monday at least four Korean War films will be released to commemorate the anniversary. More than 700,000 Chinese troops fought during the conflict that ended with an armistice in 1953.

According to China.org.cn, the most anticipated movie is Sacrifice or Jin Gang Chuan in Chinese. Three "acclaimed" directors, Guan Hu, Frant Gwo and Lu Yang, created the film, state media said. The report said an animation, Salute to the Heroes, or Zui Ke Ai De Ren, is expected to be in theaters Friday.

RELATED Japan warns against illegal maneuvers in South China Sea

China is also observing the 70th anniversary of Chinese involvement in the war with new commemorative coins. A 100-yuan commemorative gold coin features a dove and olive branches, and a 10-yuan silver coin shows Chinese soldiers crossing the Yalu River into North Korea, according to state tabloid Global Times.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday Chinese military contributions toward defending North Korea should be remembered.

The "great spirit" of the Chinese army must be carried forward, Xi said during a visit to a 70th anniversary exhibit, according to Xinhua news agency.

Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un maintain close ties, but it is unclear whether North Korea is to send a delegate to Chinese celebrations.

A Beijing-based South Korean source told Yonhap it would be difficult for North Korea to send officials amid COVID-19, but North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong could attend ceremonies.