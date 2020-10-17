A sign directs people to a coronavirus test station at the central train station, in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Omer Messinger/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Germany set another record Saturday for its daily COVID-19 case count, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

The German federal agency reported 7,830 new daily cases within a span of 24 hours, up from the last record of 7,334 new daily cases on Friday, and another record of 6,638 new cases a day earlier.

Advertisement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens in a video message to follow government regulations to curb the rising number of cases and "meet with a lot fewer people" both inside and outside their homes.

"We must do everything to ensure that the virus does not spread in an uncontrolled way," Merkel said amid the record highs. "Every day counts."

The German government's strategy to control the virus has focused on contact tracing to isolate individuals before they can infect others.

"Health authorities are doing amazing work in this regard ... but where the number of infections become too high, they simply cannot keep up," Merkel said.

Merkel added that people should avoid traveling unless necessary.

RELATED New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wins second term

"If each of us drastically reduces the amount of contacts outside if [of] their own family, then it is possible to stop and even reverse this trend," she added.

Germany has reported 359,802 cases and 9,776 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Johns Hopkins University global tracker.

On Friday, the Czech Republic also set a daily record, reporting some 11,105 new daily cases of COVID-19. It was the first time the country recorded more than 10,000 cases in a day.

The Czech Republic has reported 164,422 cases and 1,338 deaths to date, with over 89,000 cases reported in October.

The government on Friday approved the construction of a field hospital in Prague's Letnany exhibition grounds. The army was expected to begin work on the 500-bed hospital this weekend.

Italy reported a new daily record of 10,925 cases, the national Civil Protection Agency said Saturday, amid a second wave of the virus raging through Europe.

Campania, the Italian region that includes Naples, has reported a daily infection rate five times higher than March's peak.

Campania Gov. Vincenzo De Luca ordered schools closed through October and threatened a lockdown if the number of cases continue to rise.

"Are we dramatizing it?" the regional governor questioned in a Facebook post. "No, simply doing a calculation that will prevent use from a crushing situation in our hospitals."

Since the pandemic began, Italy has reported 402,536 cases and 36,474 deaths, Johns Hopkins data shows.

France began to impose new restrictions Saturday to control the spread of the coronavirus, including a curfew in Paris and seven other cities from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

France has reported 876,342 cases and 33,325 deaths, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Belgium similarly will impose a curfew starting Monday to curb rising cases, from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Cafes, bars and restaurants will also be closed.

Belgium has reported 202,151 cases and 10,359 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Britain reported 150 new deaths and 16,171 new cases Saturday, government figures showed. To date, Britain has reported 692,126 cases and 43,669 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The British government imposed tighter COVID-19 restrictions on meetings in London earlier this week to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on people meeting with people outside their household in an indoor setting and ban on people meeting in a group of six or more outside.

According to a CNBC analysis, when adjusting for population, the number of new cases in Europe has overtaken the United States. Europe has reported 187 new cases per million people based on a seven-day average, compared with 162 new cases per million people in the United States as of Thursday.

Worldwide, COVID-19 has sickened over 39.4 million people and killed over 1.1 million people.

World moves to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic Visitors wear face masks as they tour the Whitney Museum of American Art as it reopens on September 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Visitors wear face masks as they tour the works of art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo St. Charles Cinema employees place tape on reclining chairs after disinfecting, following a movie showing in St. Charles, Mo., on August 21. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Patrons walk to their movie with refreshments at the St. Charles Cinema. After being closed for months due to the pandemic, movie theaters in the St. Louis area and across the country are reopening. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A patron looks at the Edgar Degas' sculpture, titled "Little Dancer Aged Fourteen," in the "Degas at the Opera" exhibit in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art, on the first day it reopened to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington, D.C., on July 20. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The gallery reopened today on a limited basis after being closed since mid-March. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Sightseers wear face masks aboard a Statue Cruises boat with a view of The Statue of Liberty in New York City on July 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo The Statue of Liberty reopened July 20 with reduced capacity to help maintain social distancing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A stylist wears a protective face mask while giving a haircut to a client at Roman K. Salon Luxury Hair Salon as New York City enters phase two of a four-part reopening plan on June 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Workers break down the street art painted on boarded up windows of a Jimmy Choo retail store in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Shoppers walk through Macy's department store in New York City after being closed for three months. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo St. Louis Chess Club employees Abby Byer and Caleb Denny play a match with the new plexiglass divider in place in St. Louis on June 22. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Byer wipes down the clock and chess pieces after use. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (L) passes out face masks when he arrives at Grand Central Station to attend a nearby press conference to enter phase 1 of a four-part reopening plan in New York City on June 8. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Visitors take only side-by-side seats at tables for prevention of COVID-19 during a demonstration for reopening of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on June 4. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo A Universal Studios Japan staff member uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of visitors during the demonstration. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Harry's Bar and Restaurant is open for business in downtown Washington, D.C., a few blocks from the White House, on May 29. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo A stylist wears a protective face shield as she cuts a customer's hair at the Illusion of Shirlington salon in Shirlington, Va., on May 29. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A customer has her temperature checked before entering the salon. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Diners seated apart eat at an outdoor restaurant in Washington, D.C. on May 29. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The Rev. Daryl Gray, of the Clergy Coalition, hands out face masks at the Lively Stone Church of God in St. Louis on May 26. Over 125,000 masks were distributed to churches planning to reopen in June. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A lifeguard keeps an eye on swimmers, making sure they social distance while enjoying the water at the Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility in St. Charles, Mo., on May 26. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Several swimming facilities in the St. Louis area have opened after extra restrictions because of the pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Stylist Katie Winston (R) cuts the hair of customer Dee Broderick on the sidewalk outside the 7-0-3 Salon in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 26. Although stylists and customers wear masks, the salon has offered customers the option of haircuts outdoors for those who may have coronavirus concerns. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo License Photo Employees wearing face shields and masks work at the Matsuya Ginza department store, which partially reopened in Tokyo on May 25. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency in the city. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | People gather at Rye Playland Beach in New York on May 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Olivette Lanes owner Don Klackner uses a mop to clean the lanes at his bowling alley in Olivette, Mo., on May 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Dentist Ronald Sherstoff examines a high-speed drill at his office in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 19. Sherstoff has purchased an air filtration system that destroys airborne viruses that could be transmitted by the drill, and all staff members will use gowns, masks, gloves and face shields to protect themselves. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Students wear protective masks as they return to the Yankus Korchak Elementary School in Jerusalem on May 18. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo School attendance will be voluntary around Israel and classes that return to session will be at the discretion of local authorities. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Server Tamara Martinez cleans containers at The Soda Fountain that contain candy on the first day of operation after reopening in St. Louis on May 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Soda jerk Ronell McCollum finishes making a Super Shake at the Soda Fountain. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Salesman Drew Murphy tries out a new mattress on the showroom floor at Mattress Giant in Richmond Heights, Mo., on May 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Sales clerk Sarah Rhim stocks shelves with new dresses at Mister Guy for Women Clothiers in Ladue, Mo., on May 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Bobby Smith (L) and his wife, Boni, enjoy drinks at an open restaurant in Lake Geneva, Wis., on May 15. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo The Wisconsin Supreme Court, backed by Republican lawmakers, overturned the governor's stay-at-home order. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo A man walks into a bakery in Edwardsville, Ill., on May 13. Madison County board members have agreed to reopen the county, officially going against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Cook Joe Eisenbraun prepares to wrap a "Heart Attack" sandwich at Crown Candy in St. Louis on May 12. Crown Candy is serving only at curbside until the stay-at-home orders are lifted in Missouri later in the month. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A mother and child wear protective masks as they walk down a street in Paris on May 12. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo France has cautiously begun to lift its lockdown this week with shops allowed to reopen, including in the capital, which still faces tight restrictions. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo License Photo British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19 Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | Shoppers wear masks in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 7. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Israel opened malls and outdoor markets after more than 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Customers have their hair washed at JF Hair Co. in Union, Mo., on May 6. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo People visit the beach after the the city relaxed restrictions in Isle of Palms, S.C, on May 6. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, uses disinfecting wipes before testifying before a hearing on the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry May 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at a distance after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 4. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Peter Wolff, owner of the The Gift Nook store, looks down Main Street for customers in St. Charles, Mo., on May 4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Jeweler Tom Wapelhorst arranges a display in his front window at Walters Jeweler in St. Charles, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas, on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas, on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing," but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo Florida has allowed some of the state's beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo