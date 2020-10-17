Children and parents lay flowers in front of Bois d'Aulne middle school to pay their respect after a teacher was assassinated in Conflans Sainte-Honorine, outside Paris on Saturday. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- French authorities said the suspect in Friday's beheading of a teacher outside Paris was a Russian refugee of Chechen origin.

A French judicial source said an 18-year-old Moscow-born man is suspected of killing Samuel Paty, who taught history and geography at a secondary school in the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine area.

"Samuel Paty embodied our Republic's most noble asset: its schools. He was cowardly murdered by enemies of freedom. We will be united, firm and resolute," French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer wrote on Twitter.

Authorities said the attacker waited outside the school and asked students to identify his target. He also posted images on social media of the victim, police added.

French President Emmanuel Macron has described the killing as an "Islamist terrorist attack."

Authorities said Paty had shown students controversial caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad to his students during a discussion of the 2015 attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

That decision prompted complaints from some Muslim parents.

The alleged attacker was shot and killed by police Friday afternoon near the area where the victim's body was found.