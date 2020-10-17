Azerbaijani forces moved forward in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh buffer region after a new wave of shelling killed civilians in the city of Ganja Saturday. File Photo by Aziz Karimov/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Tensions escalated Saturday in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia after shelling destroyed homes and killed 13 civilians in the border town of Ganja.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev promised "revenge" for the shelling, which leveled more than 20 row houses, and killed at least two children and injured 40 people, according to spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev.

Advertisement

Azerbaijan's defense ministry said Saturday that its troops advanced in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh buffer region, and had pushed out some Armenian forces. Armenians settled the area at the end of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, but it is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev said the town of Fizuli and several other villages in the disputed region had been "liberated" and described the troops' position as a "strategic edge," Al Jazeera reported.

The Armenian war ministry denied Saturday that it was behind the Ganja air attack with Soviet-made Scud missiles. Armenians accused Azerbaijan of continuing to shell Stepanakert, the region's biggest city.

In Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted that "Armenia still commits war crimes and massacres civilians ... Silence against this atrocity equals sharing responsibility of these murders," he said.

The conflict between the two nations has become more intense since Sept. 27, when Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared martial law.

More than 700 people have died in the skirmishes and both sides have accused each other of killing civilians in air attacks while diplomats have attempted to negotiate a cease-fire under pressure from governments of Russia and France, but talks quickly broke down.