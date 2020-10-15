Watch Live
Witnesses testify in Senate on final day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Trending

Trending Stories

Germany to give $664M in aid to Holocaust survivors
Germany to give $664M in aid to Holocaust survivors
Barron Trump had COVID-19, has tested negative again: first lady
Barron Trump had COVID-19, has tested negative again: first lady
Philippine plan to deploy militia in South China Sea raises concerns
Philippine plan to deploy militia in South China Sea raises concerns
2 U.S. hostages released in Yemen in exchange for 200 Houthi militants
2 U.S. hostages released in Yemen in exchange for 200 Houthi militants
Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse won't face gun charges in Illinois
Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse won't face gun charges in Illinois

Follow Us

Photo Gallery

 
Scenes from the White House as coronavirus hot spot
Scenes from the White House as coronavirus hot spot
 
Back to Article
/