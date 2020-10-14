Vials of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia, on August 6. File Photo by RDIF/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Russian government announced Wednesday the registration of a second COVID-19 vaccine and said a third is in development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian health ministry authorized the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology to start clinical trials for the second vaccine in July. He said the vaccine was officially licensed on Sept. 30.

"I would like to begin with pleasant news that the Novosibirsk-based Vector center has registered a second Russian coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona," Putin said in a statement reported by state-run Tass news agency.

"As far as I know, we have a third candidate vaccine from the Chumakov center of the Russian Academy of Sciences."

Russia said this week that late-stage clinical trials for its first vaccine, Sputnik V, has started in the United Arab Emirates. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said Abu Dhabi's health ministry will oversee the trials.

Russia announced the Sputnik vaccine in August. It was met with a wave of skepticism in the scientific community because at the time it had yet to enter any late-stage trials.

Russia on Wednesday reported more than 14,000 new cases, its highest daily figure to date.