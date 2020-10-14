Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) walks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a meeting in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Secretary of State Twitter.

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the United States will provide arms sales to Saudi Arabia to help combat Iranian aggression in the region. He also urged Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel.

Pompeo made the comments while meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to address strategic alliances between the two countries.

Advertisement

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed the importance of the bilateral relationship in maintaining regional stability through extensive security, economic, and people-to-people partnerships," State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Ortagus said those talks included countering Iran's support of militia in the Middle East, finding a political solution to the ongoing war in Yemen and improving maritime and border security.

"The United States recognized Saudi Arabia's progress toward transforming its economy under the Vision 2030 plan while emphasizing the importance of continued human rights reform and strengthening of civil society," Ortagus said.

Pompeo said he brought up efforts led by the United States that concluded in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalizing relations with Israel and called on Saudi Araba to consider the same.

"We hope Saudi Arabia will consider normalizing its relationships as well, and we want to thank them for the assistance they've had in the success of the Abraham Accords so far," Pompeo said.