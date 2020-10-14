Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea's political opposition is demanding answers after conducting an on-site investigation at sea, where a South Korean fisheries officer went missing and was confirmed dead in North Korea last month.

Bae June-young, a spokesman for the main opposition People Power Party, a conservative faction, said he and other lawmakers visited the area near Soyeonpyeong Island and met with the Coast Guard, News 1 reported Wednesday.

According to Bae, crew members of the Mugunghwa 10, the boat where the officer was last seen in September, as well as local residents, said it is "impossible" to swim to North Korea from the area due to strong currents.

"Yet the Coast Guard, the military and the government has yet to retract the claim that Lee, a public servant, voluntarily fled to North Korea," Bae said.

The South Korean lawmaker said skepticism is growing over Seoul's claims. The government is shifting responsibility for the protection of South Korean lives, Bae said.

The South Korean fisheries ministry officer who disappeared on Sept. 21 was shot in the North, authorities have said. The man may have also been burned because of draconian North Korean measures against COVID-19, according to South Korean press reports.

Seoul has called for a cooperative joint investigation with the North, but Pyongyang has yet to respond to the offer. The 47-year-old South Korean victim's brother, Lee Rae-jin, has said his sibling was a patriotic public servant and that the government was framing him with claims of defection.

Lee, who has met with the United Nations human rights office in Seoul, said Wednesday he is calling into question South Korean Coast Guard claims his brother defected to the North, Yonhap reported Wednesday.

Lee said he is requesting written statements from the nine crew members of the Mugunghwa 10 regarding the claim of defection, according to the report.