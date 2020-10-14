Maria Lepenioti, president of the three-member Criminal Court, reads out sentences Wednesday for those convicted in the Golden Dawn trial in Athens, Greece. Photo by Pantelis Saitas/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Greek far-right Golden Dawn Party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other associates were sentenced to prison in an Athens appeals court Wednesday on charges of being members of a criminal organization.

Michaloliakos and Christos Pappas, Ilias Kasidiaris, Ioannis Lagos, Giorgos Germenis and Ilias Panagiotaros were sentenced to 13 years each.

Judges sentenced another Golden Dawn member, Artemis Matthaiopoulos, to 10 years.

Prosecutors this week laid out a case for 57 of the original 68 defendants convicted of murder, assault, weapons possession and either running or participating in the criminal gang.

Before the cases, Golden Dawn had won seats in the Greek legislature and had a growing political presence.

Golden Dawn's influence started to unravel with the death of rapper Pavlos Fyssas. Party associate Giorgos Roupakias received a life sentence.

Prosecutors said Michaloliakos ran the party like a military-style hierarchy comparative to the German Nazi Party. They said Golden Dawn capitalized on anti-austerity and anti-migrant sentiment in Greece's decade-long economic crisis, growing the party to be the third-most popular in the country.