Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 35, is wanted by Interpol after being charged with the death of a police officer in Thailand in 2012. File Photo by EPA

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink empire who fled after killing a Thai police officer could be in the United Arab Emirates.

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 35, whose nickname is Boss, could be living in Dubai after disappearing in 2017, UAE-based news service Dubailad and Thailand's Khaosod reported.

Vorayuth, who crashed his black Ferrari into a police motorcycle in 2012, killing an officer responding to a robbery call, had all charges dropped against him this year. In late June, the Department of Southern Bangkok Criminal Litigation decided not to press a remaining charge of reckless driving causing death. The decision triggered widespread anger in Thailand, where protests are ongoing against the privileged classes, including the Thai monarchy. In response, Thailand's government agencies last month pressed new charges against Vorayuth.

Reports of the Red Bull heir's presence in Dubai come after Interpol last week issued a Red Notice for Vorayuth. On Monday, a source who spoke to Khaosod said the fugitive is residing on family-owned property in the UAE, and that a "certain Thai politician" may have helped him with the relocation.

Thailand could request an extradition if Vorayuth is confirmed to be living in Dubai.

"We want to confirm with the local authorities whether he is in the UAE or not," the Royal Thai Police said this week. "If he is, we will coordinate with them to extradite him to Thailand so he can face trial."

The search for Vorayuth, whose father is Thailand's second-wealthiest person with a net worth of $20.2 billion, comes at a time of unrest in Thailand, where young protesters have been gathering regularly to oppose the monarchy.

On Tuesday, anti-monarchy protesters and police clashed at Bangkok's Democracy Monument and 21 people were arrested, CNN reported.

Thousands of people gathered again on Wednesday in Bangkok while facing a motorcade carrying King Maha Vajiralongkorn, according to the BBC. Protesters are calling for limits to the king's powers and for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who staged a military coup in 2014.