Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly is expected Tuesday to vote on adding China, Russia and Saudi Arabia to its Human Rights Council, a matter that's drawn significant opposition from critics who say those nations are some of the worst violators.

The global body must fill 15 openings on the 47-nation member Human Rights Council, each of which will begin serving three-year terms starting in 2021.

The council fills 15 seats in five regions -- Africa, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America-Caribbean and Western Europe-another states -- for each three-year rotation period. Russia, China and Saudi Arabia are vying for four seats in their respective regions with Pakistan, Cuba, Nepal and Uzbekistan.

Russia hasn't been part of the Eastern European group since 2016, while China and Saudi Arabia were part of the Asia-Pacific group that served from 2017 through 2019.

The United States, which has wavered multiple times in the past on maintaining a seat on the HRC, withdrew in 2018 under President Donald Trump, accusing the council of being "hypocritical and self-serving."

Many in the human rights community have complained about China's treatment of the Muslim-minority population in its northwestern Xinjiang region, among other purported abuses.

Russia is under scrutiny over the recent poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the 2018 poisoning of a former spy and his adult daughter and its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia is under suspicion for the death of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi, a frequent critic of the Saudi royal family. Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in Turkey in 2018, but his body has not been recovered.

Human Rights Watch Director Louis Charbonneau called on the general assembly to rethink its consideration of the nations.

"Serial rights abusers should not be rewarded with seats on the Human Rights Council," Charbonneau said.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of the watchdog group UN Watch, bristled at the fact that China, Russia and Saudi Arabia are being considered.

"When these dictatorships win election to the U.N.'s highest human rights body -- with the complicity of our leaders who refused to say a word -- which victims of their persecution will you be thinking about? Let's use this moral outrage to shine a spotlight on their victims," Neuer tweeted.

UN Watch is the only U.N.-accredited watchdog.

"'The situation is equivalent of allowing five convicted arsonists to join the fire brigade,'' the group added.