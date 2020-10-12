A Bird is seen perched on a power line in Mumbai, India. The outage Monday interrupted some passenger train service. File Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Electrical crews say they have restored power to critical areas of Mumbai, India's largest city, after a tripped power line left much of the densely-populated financial center in the dark Monday.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut tweeted that power supplies to all essential services in Mumbai and the suburbs of Kalyan, Thane, Palghar and New Mumbai had been restored.

"Power supply to railways is restored. Power to other emergency services like hospitals are also being restored," Raut tweeted. "Mumbai-Thane-Kalyan power failure is being attended to. Kalwa-padgha transmissions line got tripped."

The power outage left some trains inoperable and shut down traffic signals. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and the city's stock exchange remained operational.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for an immediate investigation.

"The power supply [in Mumbai] has been restored substantially ... the remaining will be restored soon," Union Power Minister R.K. Singh said. "The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid."

Crews restored Central Railway by the late morning while Western Railway train services went back online during the early afternoon hours.