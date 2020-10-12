Oct. 12 (UPI) -- British Airways CEO Alex Cruz was replaced as head of the carrier by Aer Lingus chief Sean Doyle, the company said Monday.

International Airlines Group, British Airways' parent company, said Cruz will remain as a "non-executive chairman" and Doyle will take over effective immediately.

Advertisement

British Airways suspended 36,000 employees in April at the start of the pandemic and announced in July it would retire its fleet of 747 aircraft, four years earlier than expected.

"We're navigating the worst crisis faced in our industry and I'm confident these internal promotions will ensure IAG is well placed to emerge in a strong position," IAG CEO Luis Gallego said in a statement. "I want to thank Alex for all that he has done at British Airways."

Gallego said Doyle had worked at British Airways for 20 years before leading Aer Lingus, the national carrier of Ireland, for nearly two years.

British union Unite called on Doyle to "begin a new chapter of constructive relations," saying Cruz had a confrontational style.

"It's unsurprising that Alex Cruz has suddenly left British Airways," Unite's Assistant General Secretary Howard Beckett said in a statement.

"We hope that the incoming CEO Sean Doyle will begin a new chapter of constructive relations with staff and unions, repair the reputation of the airline and boost the morale of staff. Unite stands ready to work with the new CEO."