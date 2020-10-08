Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev, shown on January 6, 2019, praised the airspace agreement between Israel and Jordan Thursday. Photo by Gali Tibbon/EPA-EFE

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Israel and Jordan Thursday signed an agreement to allow commercial flights to use airspace of both countries.

After years of negotiations, the agreement will shorten flights from Israel to the East and the Gulf, and from Jordan to Europe and North America.

The flight deal between the two countries picked up after Israel signed peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Saudi Arabia also agreed to allow flights traveling between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to use its airspace.

Flights between Israel, UAE and Bahrain will also benefit from the Israeli-Jordanian agreement.

"We are once again breaking new boundaries, and this time it is in the air," Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev said. "We are opening new routes for cooperation in transportation, economics and diplomacy with the states sharing borders and shared interests with us, and a partnership in the vision for regional peace."