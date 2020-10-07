Oct. 7 (UPI) -- North Korean engineers gave Oracle's database management system low marks in a research paper published by Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung University, according to a South Korean press report.

NK Economy reported Wednesday the second issue of Volume 66 of an academic journal of geo-environmental studies from the university included a paper about "indexing for constructing a large-scale panorama image database management system."

North Korean researchers wrote that "database management systems such as those of Oracle take a great deal of time" to process and store large amounts of data.

"It's time consuming, it's expensive and impossible to search for [storage] space."

North Korean engineers also claimed they researched methods of storing and managing image data using file indexing and basic search methods. The paper compared the North Korean method to those of Oracle. The North Korean method of data management "cut processing time by about half," and the North Koreans were able to "speed up search in very large databases."

North Korean evaluations of U.S. database systems come at a time when North Korea is under heavy international sanctions. Pyongyang could be referring to an older generation of Oracle DBMS products. The paper also indicates demand is high in North Korea for database management systems capable of processing large numbers of photos and other images, according to NK Economy.

Kim Jong Un has declined to meet with world leaders amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the regime could be building new defense systems.

The office of South Korean lawmaker Yoon Joo-kyung said Wednesday North Korea may have completed a "square structure" about 10 meters long on all sides in North Hamgyong Province that is designed to resist penetration of bunker busters, or missiles built to destroy hardened bunkers, News 1 reported.

The structure may have been built for tests and could be a sign of new weapons development, according to the report.