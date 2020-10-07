Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The acting North Korean ambassador to Rome who resettled in the South is in poor health, a South Korean lawmaker says.

Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Jeon Hae-cheol told reporters on Wednesday Jo Song Gil defected to South Korea in July 2019, but his family remains in the North, where authorities have been notified of his asylum, JoongAng Ilbo reported. Jeon suggested Jo's health is deteriorating because he is worried about the fate of his family.

"Since his family is still in the North, it appears [Jo's] health is not in a good state," Jeon said.

The only family member who defected with Jo is his wife, according to Yonhap.

Jeon, who met with reporters the day after local television network JTBC reported the former North Korean diplomat was in the South, said he could not disclose details of Jo's escape route. Jeon said Jo requested privacy and did not want further public exposure.

South Korean lawmakers were apprised of Jo's defection last year, but were able to maintain confidentiality until this week.

Jo is the highest-ranking defector to flee Pyongyang's embassies since 1997, when Chang Sung Kil, North Korea's ambassador to Egypt, fled to the United States. In 2019, Jo was rumored to have been seeking asylum in a third country. Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported anti-North Korea activists with Free Joseon had helped Jo escape the North Korean Embassy in Rome.

Jo is also the first high-profile defection to the South since former diplomat Thae Yong-ho fled the North Korean Embassy in London in 2016.

On Wednesday, Thae said the public should be concerned about the safety of Jo's family in North Korea. Jo left behind a daughter, Thae said, according to South Korean news service EDaily.

Thae, who has opposed the pro-engagement policies of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said Jo's daughter was "forcibly repatriated" to the North. Jo will be classified a traitor, Thae said.

