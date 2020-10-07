"The world's largest corporations are making billions at the expense of low wage workers," one analyst said. File Photo by FotograFFF/Shutterstock/UPI

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Even after the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the world's richest billionaires are increasing their wealth, according to a report Wednesday from Swiss bank UBS and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The 44-page report, titled "Riding the Storm," says billionaires' wealth topped $10.2 trillion for the first time in history at the end of July -- topping the previous record of $8.9 trillion (2017). It also said the number of billionaires has increased by 31, to a total of 2,189, since 2017.

"We have seen before how a cohort of billionaire innovators and disruptors, active in tech, healthcare and industry, have contributed to reshaping the economy," Josef Stadler, head of the Global Family Office at UBS Global Wealth Management, and Marcel Tschanz, head of banking advisory at PwC Switzerland, said in the report's foreword.

"COVID-19 accelerated this trend dramatically by demonstrating the value of the digital world they helped to create, they were able to decisively pull ahead of the pack as they increased their wealth while others' fell."

The analysis said scientists, computer programmers and engineers are revolutionizing industries at "a pace never seen before," and that their work in the tech and health sectors has helped increase fortunes.

"Today's billionaires live in turbulent but trailblazing times," the report states. "While the COVID-19 crisis dominates 2020, the potential for transformative innovation has never been greater.

"Those that are the innovators and the disruptors, the architects of creative destruction in the economy, are still increasing their wealth."

The report noted, though, that some billionaires are not benefiting from the crisis -- those "on the wrong side of economic, technological, societal and environmental trends."

The experts noted, however, that billionaires have also given more to philanthropy -- with more than 200 contributing a combined total of $7.2 billion during the first few months of the pandemic.

Jose Maria Vera, executive director of global nonprofit Oxfam International, said Wednesday's report is more proof that the global economy works mostly for the richest few -- and against the vast majority of the world's population.

"COVID-19 has been tragic for the many but good for a privileged few," Vera said. "The economic crisis we are suffering because of the pandemic has been fueled by a rigged economic model.

"The world's largest corporations are making billions at the expense of low wage workers and funneling profits to shareholders and billionaires -- a small group of largely white men in rich nations."