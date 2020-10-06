Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The acting North Korean ambassador to Rome who went missing in 2018 has chosen to seek asylum in South Korea, according to a South Korean press report.

South Korean television network JTBC reported Tuesday Jo Song Gil, rumored to have been seeking asylum in a third country, has chosen to resettle in the South.

Jo's disappearance from Pyongyang's Embassy in Rome caused a stir in Italy, where major newspapers like La Repubblica reported in January 2019 Jo was seeking entry into the United States and was under the protection of Italian intelligence. CNN described the incident as an "Italian mystery with international implications."

South Korea was mostly ruled out as a destination for Jo. The Italian foreign ministry at the time said Jo's daughter had been repatriated to North Korea to live with grandparents, according to JTBC.

Jo vanished as Seoul sought to make inroads in inter-Korea engagement and a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. The meeting took place in February of that year in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Kim Min-ki, a member of South Korea's parliamentary commission, said last year Jo did not reach out to Seoul's spy agency and may have opted to not defect to the South. South Korean main opposition lawmaker Lee Eun-jae said in August 2019 Seoul is not protecting Jo and the former North Korean diplomat appeared to be in a "third country."

North Korean diplomatic defections have risen since Kim Jong Un fully assumed power in 2012.

Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat who fled Pyongyang's Embassy in London in 2016, also sought asylum in the South, where he currently serves as a lawmaker.

On Tuesday, Thae accompanied Lee Rae-jin, the brother of a slain South Korean fisheries ministry officer, to the United Nations Human Rights Office in Seoul, Newsis reported.

Lee submitted a request for a U.N. investigation into the death of his brother in North Korea.