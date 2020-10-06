Oct. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean historians say they have discovered documents related to the Geoje-do or Koje Island prisoner-of-war camp that could provide more details about the origins of the site, where a group of Korean Communist prisoners "kidnapped" U.S. Brig. Gen. Francis Dodd during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The National Institute of Korean History's investigation team said Tuesday they have found "refugee settlement files" pertaining to the POW camp that once stood on an island in South Gyeongsang Province, Yonhap reported.

Advertisement

The prison camp was created under the orders of the U.S.-led United Nations Command, after North Korean and Chinese prisoners were captured during a retreat in September 1950.

The war ended with an armistice signed in 1953. The documents the South Korean historians disclosed on Tuesday were created in 1957 in the Yeoncho township of Geoje city.

According to the documents, local Korean residents had their properties seized so wartime authorities could quickly build the POW camp in 1951. The 1957 papers show the residents requesting compensation for damages, with Yeoncho township's Deputy Mayor Ok Du-seok applying for compensation for "involuntarily donated" real estate to the U.N. and South Korean forces.

The documents also indicate refugees from northern Korea who left their homes during the 1950 Hungnam evacuation, also known as the Miracle of Christmas, may have been temporarily resettled in the area. According to the files, the U.N. Command took over a total of 122 buildings and more than 80 acres of land to build the prison camps.

The Geoje Island camps made headlines in the United States during the Korean War, when Communist POWs held Dodd hostage for 78 hours. Dodd's abduction in 1952 came at a time when tensions were building between North Korean and Chinese prisoners, and their anti-Communist guards in the South, according to U.S. historian Walter Hermes.