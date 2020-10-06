Protests erupted in Kyrgyzstan over parliamentary elections as President Sooronbay Jeenbekov called for calm on Tuesday. Photo by Igor Kovalenko/EPA-EFE

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov called on his political opponents Tuesday to calm their supporters after protesters against parliamentary election results stormed the parliament building and presidential offices overnight and released jailed former President Almazbek Atambayev.

In a statement published on his Facebook account, the pro-Kremlin president described the acts of protesters who broke into the buildings in the capital of Bishkek as an illegal attempt to seize state power. He said he ordered security forces to not open fire to prevent bloodshed and claimed that they have taken "all possible measures" to prevent the situation from worsening.

Advertisement

He said he has also ordered the Central Election Commission to investigate Sunday's parliamentary elections and, "if necessary, annul the results."

"I urge the leaders of political party leaders to calm their supporters and move them away from their places of concentration. I call on all my compatriots to keep the peace and not give in to the calls of the provocative forces," Jeenbekov said in the statement. "I call on all forces to put the fate of the country above political ambitions and return to the legal field."

RELATED Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of air attacks on civilians

The president's call for calm came hours after protesters stormed parliament buildings and freed Atambayev and other senior politicians from the National Security Committee jail, local news AKI Press reported.

The jailbreak occurred as thousands of protesters took to the streets of Bishkek calling for the annulment of parliamentary elections held on Sunday.

Clashes between police and protesters resulted in at least one death and 590 people injured, the health ministry said, according to AKI Press.