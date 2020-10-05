Oct. 5 (UPI) -- South Korea's top diplomat is apologizing as controversy grows over her husband's recent decision to travel to the United States to buy an expensive yacht despite government COVID-19 advisories.

Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Monday her husband is "greatly embarrassed" about his actions following uproar over his recent decision to purchase a Kanter 51 yacht in the United States in the midst of the pandemic, South Korean television network JTBC reported.

Advertisement

Kang said she is not happy about the situation, but also suggested there was nothing she could do about her spouse's decision to go abroad despite the policies of her own ministry. Earlier this year, Kang had said South Koreans should refrain from nonessential travel or face dire consequences, according to the Chosun Ilbo.

"Since [my husband] has been planning the trip for quite some time, and has been making plans with friends [overseas], this is not a situation where he can easily return home," Kang said.

Kang's husband, Lee Yill-byung, is a retired professor of computer science at Yonsei University, according to the Chosun.

Lee left Korea to purchase the Kanter 51, priced at $259,000. The former professor disclosed his decision to buy the boat on his personal blog, according to local network KBS on Saturday. The blog, which was publicly accessible, has since been turned into a private account, according to JTBC.

On his blog, Lee had said he had been reserving a plane ticket and communicating with the yacht's owner. Lee also said he already owns a yacht and planned to go sailing, possibly in the Caribbean, with two other friends.

South Korea's main opposition is condemning the administration following the revelations.

Sung Il-jong, a lawmaker with the conservative People Power Party, said the South Korean public is "outraged" about "double standards" in the progressive government.

The political opposition is expected to raise the issue at an audit on Wednesday.