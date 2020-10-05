Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The government in Paris imposed maximum restrictions Monday on city bars and cafes due to rising COVID-19 cases in the French capital.

The cafes and taverns must close for two weeks starting Tuesday, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told reporters.

Restaurants can remain open but must follow strict pandemic protocols, she added.

Gatherings of more than 1,000 people will not be allowed and dance halls, game rooms, gyms and swimming pools, fairs, shows, and parks and exhibitions will all be closed.

"These are braking measures because the epidemic is moving too fast," Paris Police Chief Didier Lallement told reporters.

"We are constantly adapting to the reality of this epidemic, the reality of the virus, and we must continually find a balance between the health of our fellow citizens and the reality and necessity of economic and social life."

France saw nearly 20,000 cases on Saturday, a new record since it began widespread testing. Paris has averaged 3,500 new cases per day.

Health official Aurelien Rousseau said France has seen clusters of cases recently -- about 40% of which began at schools and universities, 26% at workplaces and 10% at private gatherings.